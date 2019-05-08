MDC Partners to Present at the 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") announced today that Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David Doft, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at The Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:40 AM ET. A live, audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the public at https://www.mdc-partners.com/investors/events/. The webcast archive will be available for 30 days following the event.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners .

CONTACT: Erica Bartsch

Sloane & Company

212-446-1875

IR@mdc-partners.com

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mdc-partners.com

