MDC Partners to Present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") announced today that Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, and Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2 PM ET.

A live, audio webcast of both events will be available to the public in the Investors section of the MDC Partners website, mdc-partners.com . The webcast archive for this presentation will be available for a limited time.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/mdcpartners.

CONTACT: Erica Bartsch

Sloane & Company

212-446-1875

[email protected]

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.

