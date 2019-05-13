Mdcl Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mdcl today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program , which is designed to nurture startups that are revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Mdcl Director & Consultant Endocrinologist, Dr Tomás Ahern Mdcl Co-Founder, Declan Lee, at Mdcl Headquarters.

Mdcl is an Irish start-up working to create a better everyday life for people living with diabetes. Mdcl aims to do this through StreamLine, a Diabetes Hospital Clinic Management System. Consisting of three distinct components — Smart Clinic, Connected Clinic & Data Intelligence — StreamLine reduces clinic administration time, remotely monitors patients and uses state-of-the-art algorithms and machine learning techniques to assist with patient care.

The NVIDIA Inception program will benefit Mdcl by connecting its data scientists to the latest breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Mdcl will use NVIDIA's expertise in AI to aid in the development of software as a medical device (SaMD) diabetes solutions that will have a positive impact on the treatment and management of diabetes. Mdcl will use NVIDIA GPUs for deep learning modelling techniques to build a repository of disease estimators that can be used to accurately predict in real time the likelihood of disease presence and progression.

"At Mdcl, we believe that an early steer from an expert can save weeks in development time. With NVIDIA's expertise in AI relating to medical applications and the support of its Inception program, we aim to accelerate our design process, bringing a better product to market in a shorter time frame," said Seán McMahon, co-founder & CEO of Mdcl.

NVIDIA's Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts.

About Mdcl

Mdcl is a Medical Software Company developing a Diabetes Hospital Clinic Management System called StreamLine. Mdcl, founded by Seán McMahon, Declan Lee & Dr Tomás Ahern, is developing a novel product that reduces clinic administration time, provides usable & flexible data structures, increases patient visibility, reduces waiting lists and optimizes patient care. StreamLine is designed to meet the actual requirements of Consultant Endocrinologists. It is designed so that consultants can run their clinic the way they want to run it.

Mdcl's StreamLine platform, (which is currently being trialed by an Irish Hospital), will revolutionize diabetes healthcare delivery. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. To discover more, visit www.mdcl.io .

Contact about this news:

Mdcl Ltd

Seán McMahon, Co-Founder & CEO.

e-mail: 214407@email4pr.com

phone: 0873122853

website: https://mdcl.io/

linkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/seanjmcmahon/

SOURCE Mdcl Ltd

Related Links

https://mdcl.io

