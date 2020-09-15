mDesign Home Décor Names Stacey Renfro As Chief Executive Officer

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- mDesign Home Décor, a multi-million-dollar marketplace seller and digitally native brand, has appointed Stacey Renfro as Chief Executive Officer. Renfro will be leading the brand through an aggressive global growth strategy as it continues to establish its lead in the industry as the go-to for stylish home storage and furnishing solutions to help organize life. Most recently, Renfro was Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Customer Experience Officer at the Vitamin Shoppe.

Renfro is a seasoned retail executive with over 25 years of progressive experience leading omni-channel and e-commerce platform strategies. Before her tenure at Vitamin Shoppe, she held several leadership roles at Pier 1 Imports including EVP, Planning & Allocation, and Senior Vice President of E-commerce. Renfro spearheaded the relaunch of Pier 1 Imports' online business in 2013, which drove its growth from $30M to over $450M in just five years.

Stacey was been widely recognized as a leader in the retail and e-commerce space, named by Chain Store Age as Top Ten Women in Retail (2017) and Top Ten Women in Retail Technology (2016). Stacey also serves as the Co-Chair for The National Retail Federation's Digital Council, as well as on the Advisory Board's for both CNBC's Technology Executive Council and Women in Retail Leadership Circle.

"We are confident that Stacey's leadership will be pivotal and essential to the tremendous growth we are projecting," said Robert Immerman, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at mDesign. "Stacey's wealth of experience in E-commerce, marketing, planning and merchandising has driven impressive results for the companies she has led. She has a proven track record of leading highly successful teams, implementing game-changing strategies and managing complex growth initiatives across a variety of retailers. We are excited to have her on board for what will be an incredible and monumental journey for mDesign."

"mDesign's growth to date has been phenomenal," said Stacey Renfro. "Since launching on Amazon five years ago, the business has become a Top 5 Marketplace seller and has now become global. The team and I share the same vision of the future for mDesign. I am proud to lead this company into the next phase of its growth."

