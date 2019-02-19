MDout Launches Affordable HIPAA Compliant Digital Survey Platform for Large and Small Clinics

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MDout, a Silicon Valley based digital health company, is a pioneer in solving pain points for both small and large healthcare organizations. MDout launched its health application portal offering to digitize medical office forms, allowing them to safely store documents in the cloud or on a clinic's server, at a very reasonable monthly cost that can be afforded by all clinic sizes. https://www.mdout.com

MDout recognizes that there are lots of technology platforms created to help support large healthcare enterprises; however there are very few cost effective technology platforms created for the small and medium sized healthcare professionals that can integrate with EHR/EMR systems. Typical large healthcare enterprise systems costs healthcare organizations millions of dollars to implement such solutions for their organizations. MDout has created similar types of solutions for small and medium sized clinics at an affordable price of only $99 per a month.

The MDout healthcare application portal is ideal for clinics of any size and it has the following capabilities:

Digitization All Office Forms

Dramatically Reduces Staff Paperwork Time

Lowers Patient Wait Times

Increases Amount of Patients Seen Each Day

Increases Patient Awareness and Communication

Automates Processes Such as Appointment Scheduling & Reminders

Cuts Down on Paper Waste by an Average of 2 Carbon Foot Prints Per Clinic

The MDout application team will deliver, setup, train staff, and provide unlimited free support during the trial period. The MDout system is ideal for clinics that want to join the healthcare technology revolution by digitizing their data and taking a leap forward in efficiency and cost savings.

"We are excited about the new MDout healthcare application portal, said MDout's CEO, Michael Sarwari. The new healthcare application portal will allow small and medium sized clinics to level the playing field and be able to compete against larger healthcare organizations."

MDout's goal is to focus on helping healthcare groups improve overall patient experience. Patients always have choices in their ability to choose the right healthcare provider for themselves and their families. The MDout technology platform will allow the patient's voice to be heard by a provider during a visit to the doctor's office. Providers will be able to do a better job in listening to their patients and catering to their needs.

MDout founders have extensive industry experience in both technology and healthcare. The major goal of MDout is to improve patient outcomes through digitization of data and healthcare education through the MDout Portal. Their data digitization focuses on tablets at the clinic as well as computer and mobile access at the comfort of a person's home for patient interaction. https://www.mdout.com/about

About MDout, Inc.: MDout is a healthcare research and analytics company leveraging healthcare status, surveys, and feedback and questionnaire systems to support provider decision-making and patient satisfaction in a clinical setting.



