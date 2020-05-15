MDU Resources Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

BISMARCK, N.D., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in and provide a formal presentation May 19 during the virtually hosted American Gas Association Financial Forum.

The presentation materials that MDU Resources will use during this conference will be accessible May 19 on MDU Resources' website at www.mdu.com under the "Investors" section.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, 701-530-1755

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

