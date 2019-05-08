MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

BISMARCK, N.D., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 20.25 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

The dividend is payable July 1, 2019, to stockholders of record June 13, 2019.

