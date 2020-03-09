MDU Resources Postpones Analyst Seminar

BISMARCK, N.D., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is postponing its annual investor analyst seminar, which was scheduled for March 11 in New York City.

Due to uncertainty about coronavirus and various entities reporting travel restrictions, MDU Resources has decided to reschedule its event. The company will provide details at a later date.

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president, chief financial officer & treasurer, 701-530-1755

