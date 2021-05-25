MDU Resources Recognized for Gender Diversity on Board of Directors

BISMARCK, N.D., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) recently was recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™ as a "3+" company for having three or more women on its board of directors.

MDU Resources' board is comprised of nine directors. Four women, Karen B. Fagg, Patricia L. Moss, Dale S. Rosenthal and Chenxi Wang, currently serve on the board.

"We seek and value diverse perspectives across all levels of our company. Diversity is critical to MDU Resources' success," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources.

50/50 Women on Boards is a global education and advocacy campaign focused on gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. It tracks the number of corporate board seats held by women among companies listed on the Russell 3000 Index and says women now hold 23.7% of the Russell 3000 board seats.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

About 50/50 Women on Boards

50/50 Women on Boards™, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward diverse, gender-balanced corporate boards. The 50/50 Women on Board Gender Diversity Index™ director and research reports track the gender composition of the Russell 3000 Index company boards. For more information about 50/50 Women on Boards, visit www.5050wob.com.

