MDU Resources to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting

BISMARCK, N.D., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its annual shareholder meeting, which will be held at 11 a.m. CDT May 11 in Bismarck. The meeting will be hosted by Board Chair Dennis W. Johnson, with a business update provided by President and CEO David L. Goodin.

Those interested can find additional information about the annual meeting and webcast at www.mdu.com/proxymaterials. Preregistration is not required to listen to the webcast.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755

