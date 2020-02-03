MDVIP Expands In Baltimore Metro Area With Two New Practice Openings In Marriottsville, Maryland

"My grandfather was a family physician—the old-school kind who carried a little black bag—and I saw a doctor who was their unyielding partner in wellness. He was a mentor to me for how to care for patients. As an internal medicine physician for over 22 years, I have learned the importance of highly personalized care, and the value of prevention," said Dr. Fish. "With my MDVIP affiliation, I'll have significantly more time with each patient to focus on treating areas including cardiovascular disease prevention, sleep, and the significance of mindfulness in improving health outcomes, which are all supported by MDVIP's annual wellness program."

"The ability to care for individuals across their lifespan is a privilege which I treasure. My goal, as a physician, is to use my knowledge and experience, combined with my passion for teaching, to educate patients about health and wellness," said Dr. Riesett, who has been practicing Internal Medicine in the community for over 15 years and has a particular interest in cardiovascular disease, geriatrics and gastroenterology. He added, "As an MDVIP-affiliated physician, I am able to build upon the doctor-patient partnership with cutting edge screenings and diagnostic tools to help my patients maintain optimal health and more effectively treat illness."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300 million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practices include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Jonathan Fish, M.D.

Dr. Fish received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He completed both his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Fish is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital where he serves as Chairman of the Quality and Safety Committee and sits on the hospital's Board of Trustees. For more information about Dr. Fish, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/JonathanFishMD

About Randal P. Riesett, M.D.

Dr. Riesett received his medical degree from University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. He completed both his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medicine Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Riesett is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital, and was a recent "Top Doctors" recipient by Baltimore Magazine. For more information about Dr. Riesett, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/RandalRiesettMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Maryland.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 325,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

561-310-5455

nudell@mdvip.com

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

http://www.mdvip.com

