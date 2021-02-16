MDwise Renews and Extends ZeOmega® Partnership

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDwise, the largest not-for-profit health plan serving vulnerable populations in the state of Indiana, has extended its contract with ZeOmega, the industry leader for whole-person, population health management (PHM) solutions.

MDwise contracted for a new multi-year term due to its success using Jiva, ZeOmega's powerful PHM platform. Jiva delivers integrated, person-centric health management through modular capabilities that support holistic health management while driving value and delivering a fast, easy, and accurate user experience.

MDwise, a ZeOmega client since 2012, uses Jiva for Care Management (CM), Disease Management (DM), and Appeals and Grievances. MDwise's contract also includes a migration to Change Healthcare's InterQual® Interactive Medical Review Options to reduce prior-authorization process burdens.

Jiva helps MDwise recognize significant improvements in readmissions, lengths of stay (LOS), and preventative care for both adults and adolescents across its statewide network of skilled nursing facilities and community medical health centers. Field workers use a computer or mobile device to access Jiva for accurate member information prior to arriving at a residence, leading to impactful interventions and efficient delivery of appropriate care.

MDwise's Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers input data gained from patient interactions into Jiva. Case managers access this information to update patient profiles and develop better care plans. MDwise also extends the value of Health Needs Assessment (HNA) information using Jiva, making this information readily available—enterprise wide—through Member and Provider Portals. MDwise also will use Jiva for a new line of Medicare Advantage business.

"We extended our contract with ZeOmega because Jiva significantly improves the efficiency and accuracy of our care communication and delivery," says Jessica Cromer, President and CEO of MDwise. "Ours is a truly valuable collaboration that makes a positive difference in people's lives."

"We are honored to keep this important relationship and broaden it," says Shaun Newton, Information Security and Compliance Officer and Vice President, Account Management for ZeOmega. "MDwise helps underserved people in Indiana regain and maintain health. Jiva has proved to be the exact tool MDwise needed to reduce care costs, improve outcomes, and heighten patient satisfaction. We are extremely proud to support their noble mission."

About MDwise

MDwise is an Indiana-licensed nonprofit health maintenance organization offering health care benefits to 300,000 Medicaid members. Since 1994, MDwise has provided access to compassionate, high-quality, coordinated health care and education to Medicaid members in communities across Indiana through its large in-state network of doctors, specialists, and hospitals. For more information, visit MDwise.org.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine.

SOURCE ZeOmega

Related Links

www.zeomega.com

