Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) launches Embrace Life program, providing critical support for expectant mothers in Hubei province, China, affected by Coronavirus.

Last week, Dettol, the trusted household disinfectant brand of RB committed to protecting consumer families' health, donated RMB 50 million in cash and antibacterial products to help stop the spread of respiratory infections.

MJN's donation is focused on initiating an all-around aid program 'Embrace Life' in partnership with China Children and Teenagers' Fund (CCTF), Chunyu Doctor, and NCP volunteer network to support the vulnerable expectant mothers in Hubei Province. The donation will address the unmet needs of this specific vulnerable group and support them through this tough period so that they can have a safe and healthy birth.

Embrace Life aims to coordinate all possible health care resources to provide critical aid and support to expectant mothers in Hubei Province. The support ranges from the coordination of a green channel to hospitals for pregnancy check-ups, bed-secure service in clinics, adequate and balanced nutrition, relief bags, diagnosis of newborns of infected mothers, and online and offline psychological intervention for expectant mothers in Wuhan City and Hubei Province.

Expectant mothers in other regions across China will also be supported by providing an online medical consulting service and online health care educational programs to enhance their knowledge in combating coronavirus, relieve their anxiety, enhance their psychological security and reduce their unnecessary exposure to hospitals under current circumstances.

Commenting on the donation, MJN Greater China Area CEO, Enda Ryan said: "Driven by the company's Purpose of 'Empower mums to nourish the best start in life', we have been keeping a close eye on the outbreak and particularly the impact on expectant moms and babies. We are mobilising our global resources and nutrition expertise to support expectant mums in China to address the challenges and we will do whatever we can to support expectant mums for the best start in life for their babies."

Wang Jianguo, Chief Operating Officer, Chunyu Doctor, said: "Since the outbreak of 2019-nCoV, Chunyu Doctor has established online consulting services – providing free, professional medical consultation and psychological counseling services to help alleviate the anxiety and pressure. Maternal and Child is a special group that requires continued support during the Coronavirus outbreak. Chunyu Doctor is glad to join the efforts with CCTF and MJN to contribute to maternal and infant health."

China Children and Teenagers' Fund commented: "It's important to focus on the vulnerable expectant mothers' group in combating Coronavirus. With nutrition expertise, MJN has effectively coordinated its resources to support expectant mothers in need through the 'Embrace Life' Program to help ensure the health and safety of the expectant mothers and their babies."

About MJN

MJN joined the RB family in June 2017 and has become an important part of RB's Health Business Unit. Together with RB's other global leading brands, MJN is driven by the purpose of creating healthier lives and happier homes for people from the very beginning of life. MJN is committed to nourishing the world's babies for the best start in life with science-based research and product innovation. MJN leverages its global resources and expertise to support the health and nutrition of the first 1,000 days of life in China.

About RB

RB* is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes. Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite and Air Wick.

RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

SOURCE RB

Related Links

http://www.rb.com

