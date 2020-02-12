Meadowood Napa Valley is Once Again Recognized Globally for Exceptional Service by Forbes Travel Guide

"Through the thoughtful and professional dedication of the entire Meadowood team, our estate remains among an elite group of hotels throughout the world. We are incredibly grateful to our colleagues, who continue to challenge themselves each and every day to be the very best," comments Meadowood General Manager Patrick Nayrolles. "We are very thankful for our ongoing education alongside the professionals at Forbes Travel Guide."

Meadowood is one of only 12 hotels in the world and one of only six in the United States to have all three Five-Star designations (Hotel, Restaurant and Spa) at the same property. The Restaurant at Meadowood earned its first Five-Star designation in 2013, followed by the Meadowood Spa earning its Five Stars in 2017. The balance of the Meadowood estate joined the list of Five-Star hotels worldwide in 2018.

"We congratulate the team at Meadowood Napa Valley for the hard work and dedication we know it takes to earn a place on the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star list. Once again, we see this team setting the bar for service in their destination. A triple Five-Star winner for three years and eighth consecutive year for the restaurant is a demonstration of their commitment to continually improving the guest experience. We send our congratulations to the owners, leaders and the staff for this incredible accomplishment." Filip Boyen, Chief Executive Officer, Forbes Travel Guide

As the global authority on luxury travel, Forbes Travel Guide's team of expert inspectors anonymously evaluated hundreds of the most luxurious properties in more than 70 countries around the world to establish the 2020 ratings. Rigorous standards focus on graciousness, thoughtfulness and a sense of personalized service, placing special emphasis on the importance of how guests feel and what they will remember most about their time spent on the property.

About Meadowood Napa Valley

Owned and operated by H. William Harlan and E. Stanley Kroenke, Meadowood has played a central role in the social, cultural, economic and philanthropic life within Napa Valley for more than forty years. Guests of Meadowood are surrounded by nature and privacy on a two-hundred-fifty acre wine country estate. Accommodations and gathering areas are designed to be enjoyed both indoors and outdoors. Wellness opportunities are found property-wide through recreation: golf, tennis, croquet, hiking, swimming and fitness; as well as in the many restorative aspects of the all-suite spa. Wine and culinary experiences, central to life in Napa Valley, are also a highlight of the Meadowood experience. Meadowood is a proud member of Relais & Chateaux. For more information about Meadowood Napa Valley, please visit www.meadowood.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com .

