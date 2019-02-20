Meadowood Napa Valley Recognized Globally Once Again for Exceptional Service by Forbes Travel Guide

"We are incredibly grateful to our colleagues for continuing to challenge themselves each and every day to be the very best," comments Meadowood General Manager Patrick Nayrolles. "They are genuine, warm and passionate and I have great respect for them. We are also very thankful for our ongoing education alongside the professionals at Forbes Travel Guide."

The Restaurant at Meadowood earned its Five-Star designation in 2013, followed by the Meadowood Spa earning its Five Stars in 2017. The balance of the Meadowood estate joined the list of Five-Star hotels worldwide in 2018.

"At Forbes Travel Guide, we proudly include charming, independent properties from around the world as part of our annual Star Awards," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "This outstanding group of unique, character-driven properties is truly epitomized by the casual elegance of Meadowood Napa Valley, which continues to offer its guests luxurious and caring service. We are delighted the staff and leadership at Meadowood Napa Valley once again earned their rightful place as one of the few triple Five-Star winners for 2019."

As the global authority on luxury travel, Forbes Travel Guide's team of expert inspectors anonymously evaluated nearly 1,700 properties in 60 countries to establish the 2019 ratings. Rigorous standards focus on graciousness, thoughtfulness and a sense of personalized service, placing special emphasis on the importance of how guests feel and what they will remember most about their time spent on the property.

The Meadowood estate was purchased in 1979 as the Napa Valley wine industry was beginning to draw interest from critics and enthusiasts around the world. The owners envisioned Meadowood as a place that would serve at once as a common ground for the local winegrowing community, and a destination for discerning guests wishing to immerse themselves in the Napa Valley way of life.

"Our vision," says Meadowood Founding Partner H. William "Bill" Harlan, "was to create a fine country resort; perhaps among the best in the world. Central to our values have always been an appreciation for nature, wellness and traditional pastimes, including the enjoyment of conversation, food and wine. We are deeply grateful to the Meadowood leadership and staff for so caringly and genuinely bringing – and maintaining – these values to life for our guests. Additionally, we are indebted to the trainers and mentors at Forbes Travel Guide for their discernment, encouragement and invaluable expertise."

Owned and operated by H. William Harlan and E. Stanley Kroenke, Meadowood has played a central role in the social, cultural, economic and philanthropic life within Napa Valley for more than forty years. Guests of Meadowood are surrounded by nature and privacy on a two-hundred-fifty acre wine country estate. Accommodations and gathering areas are designed to be enjoyed both indoors and outdoors. Wellness opportunities are found property-wide through recreation: golf, tennis, croquet, hiking, swimming and fitness; as well as in the many restorative aspects of the all-suite spa. Wine and culinary experiences, central to life in Napa Valley, are also a highlight of the Meadowood experience. Meadowood is a proud member of Relais & Chateaux. For more information about Meadowood Napa Valley, please visit www.meadowood.com.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. The company's annual Star Ratings, reviews and daily travel stories help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit www.forbestravelguide.com.

