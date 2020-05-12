Meal Replacement Products Industry to 2025: Trends, Segments, Value Chain, Price, Competition

DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meal Replacement Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meal replacement product market is currently experiencing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.



An alarming increase in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes, along with rising health consciousness among consumers, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness regarding weight management is also catalyzing the demand for various meal replacement products.



Owing to the hectic lifestyles and busy schedules, consumers are increasingly opting for weight management and diet programs that include easy-to-prepare nutritional products. This has provided a significant boost to the demand for meal replacement products across the globe. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the introduction of plant-based and organic meal replacement shakes that are free of gluten, artificial colors, sweeteners and preservatives, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.



Rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and the development of online retail channels are also projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Blue Diamond Global Ingredients Division, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, General Mills, Glanbia, Healthy 'N Fit International Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Nestle SA, Nutrisystem Inc., Unilever, KSF Acquisition Corporation, etc.



