Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market to grow by $ 14.64 bn in 2021 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports
Apr 21, 2021, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market and it is poised to grow by $ 14.64 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Growing employment rates is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 14.64 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Monizze NV SA, Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, The Up Group, and VR Beneficios, are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The tax benefits of meal vouchers is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the Europe market?
The Europe region will contribute to 35% of the market share.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Monizze NV SA, Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, The Up Group, and VR Beneficios are some of the major market participants. The tax benefits of meal vouchers will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Meal Vouchers
- Employee Benefits
- Geography
- Europe
- South America
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market report covers the following areas:
- Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market Size
- Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market Trends
- Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing employment rates as one of the prime reasons driving the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth during the next few years.
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market across Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alelo
- Axis Bank Ltd.
- Cinqo Group
- Edenred SA
- Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Monizze NV SA
- Sodexo Group
- SPENDIT AG
- The Up Group
- VR Beneficios
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Link:https://www.technavio.com/report/meal-vouchers-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
