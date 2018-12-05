MealShare App Launches Largest Marketplace Of Dietitians, Building Healthier Habits For Life

VENICE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to eating healthy, there are more "quick fixes" out there than ever before—but statistics show these fad diets aren't sustainable solutions to the nation's growing unhealthiness (per the CDC, it's now 70.7%, up from 66% a decade ago). Launching their marketplace to consumers on December 5th, 2018, MealShare (www.MealShare.pro) is an app that aims to change this by giving users the tools they need to form healthy habits for life.

Simply by taking photos of their meals on the app and pressing one button, users are connected with MealShare Pros, registered dietitians who provide constructive, compassionate feedback on their food choices. These Pros become trusted sources of nutritional guidance, and there's no shortage of Pros for users to leverage—with over 500 of them, MealShare has the largest network of registered dietitians of any consumer-facing app in the U.S.

Users can also store and share their meal photos on the app, creating their kitchen table, a home for them to connect, savor, and reflect on all the ways food impacts their lives; and a communal table, where they can share and build a supportive, encouraging community. Through the MealShare app, users can get tailored guidance from Pros, build community, and hold themselves accountable on their own health journeys.

With his background in healthcare, MealShare founder and CEO Bentley Adams is driven by his mission to help people live healthier lives, not just for a few months, but for a lifetime. "Food is medicine, but we have to remember it's a slow medicine," says Adams. "MealShare shows you what you're putting inside your body and gives the resources to help you eat healthier in a sustainable way, so you can feel better in your body and your life."

MealShare's mission and method has also received votes of confidence from high-profile investors, including Esther Dyson, executive founder of Wellville (a 10-year nonprofit project dedicated to showing the value of investing in health, including nutrition), and a seasoned health and tech investor.

The MealShare app is free for users to take, store, and share their meal photos. Membership access to MealShare's dietitian reviews is $19.99 per month. For more information on MealShare, please visit www.MealShare.pro or download the app on the Apple app store.

SOURCE MealShare

