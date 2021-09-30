Meaningful Partners Announces Strategic Growth Investment in Active Apparel Group

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meaningful Partners LLC (together with certain affiliates, "Meaningful"), a Los-Angeles based private equity firm, announced today the completion of a strategic growth investment in Active Apparel Group ("AAG" or the "Company"), a leading, socially-responsible manufacturer of activewear and swimwear for both leisure/lifestyle and performance markets. Based in Brisbane, Australia with its US office in Los Angeles, CA, AAG proudly offers its customers a strategic end-to-end solution in the development and sourcing of active apparel products.

"Meaningful clearly shares our values and approach to business," said Paul McCloskey, founder of AAG. "We are grateful to have found the Meaningful team who will support us with the resources to expand our business and better serve our partner brands. The Meaningful team collectively has decades of experience that will help guide AAG into its next phase of growth."

AAG is committed to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable apparel solutions to its customers while providing its team members with a rewarding culture focused on personal development and teamwork. With multiple decades of experience in performance textile development and an in-depth knowledge of garment engineering and manufacturing, the Company offers an end-to-end suite of solutions for swim and activewear brands spanning product development and fabric sourcing to printing, embellishments and bulk production. AAG's vertically integrated design, development and manufacturing solution is trusted by leading active and swimwear brands globally. This new investment will enable the Company to accelerate growth and expand its presence in both existing and new markets.

"We are excited by the opportunity to partner with the Active Apparel team in becoming the premier global activewear supplier," said Jake Capps, Managing Partner at Meaningful Partners. "We look to invest in businesses with proven track records of success, experienced leadership teams committed to positive purpose and significant growth potential. AAG has shown all of these qualities. We look forward to building on this history of success."

MinterEllison and Buchalter represented Meaningful Partners as legal counsel. AAG was advised by Jones Day on legal matters.

About Active Apparel:

Active Apparel Group is a leading, socially-responsible garment manufacturing group specializing in the production of activewear and swimwear for market leading international brands. The group is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia while the Company supplies to customers throughout the world including the United States, Australia, Europe, China and Canada. Active Apparel Group proudly provides its customers with a strategic end-to-end solution from development, sourcing and manufacturing to global delivery of garments.

About Meaningful Partners:

Meaningful Partners, with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Austin, TX, invests in purposeful consumer businesses that have earned customer trust and loyalty, demonstrate a commitment to all stakeholders and are led by management teams empowering positive purpose and performance. Meaningful Partners makes control and minority investments ranging from $10 million to $50+ million in lower-middle market and high growth companies. The firm is led by an experienced investor and operator management team that leverages an Expert Community of 45+ CEO/Founders and discipline experts with over 800+ years of collective experience who bring relevant domain expertise to help accelerate the growth and impact at our partner companies. More at https://meaningfulpartners.com.

