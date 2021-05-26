Means Industries Honored with Second Consecutive General Motors Platinum Status Customer Care and Aftersales Award

SAGINAW, Mich., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Means Industries, one of the Amsted Automotive companies, has once again been honored by General Motors, earning a second consecutive Platinum Status Customer Care and Aftersales On-Time Shipping Certificate of Excellence. General Motors has recognized Means three times with the Certificate of Excellence, validating Means' position as a results-driven Tier 1 automotive supplier. The Customer Care and Aftersales On-Time Shipping Award is commendation for outstanding on-time shipping and customer service, demonstrating the highest levels of quality performance during the previous 12 months.

"We appreciate our long, productive relationship with General Motors and we're very grateful to once again be honored with this award. I would say that our goal is to perform above expectations, but we don't actually need to set that goal – that's just what our team naturally strives to do," said Jeremy Holt, President of Means Industries and Amsted Automotive. "Every level of our organization contributes to why Means is a leading global automotive supplier."

In addition to this 2020 Customer Care and Aftersales On-Time Shipping Certificate of Excellence Award, General Motors previously recognized Means Industries with Platinum Status in 2019 and Silver Status in 2017. Means Industries also previously received GM Supplier of the Year, a GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award and a GM Innovation Award.

About Means Industries

Electric-Motor Housings with Thermal-Management, Mechatronic Clutches, Integrated Electric Park-Lock Systems and Electro-Dynamic Driveline Disconnects: These are the type of leading-edge technologies that you can expect when you partner with Means Industries. After nearly 100 years in the Auto-Industry, the passion of the Means team to design and manufacture products that improve efficiency and performance is unmatched. The company's torque transfer solutions and advanced metal-forming capabilities are utilized in hundreds of current production vehicle transmissions manufactured by nearly all of the largest automotive companies in the world. Company headquarters are in Saginaw, Michigan.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021, bringing together Means Industries and Burgess Norton, to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 16 facilities in North America, Asia and Europe to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. This group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

