Measure Protocol's "MobileLife Behavior Report" Reveals Consumer Digital Behavioral Data

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Measure Protocol has released the " MobileLife Behavior Report " based on behavioral data collected from nearly 5,000 respondents using the company's proprietary Retro technology. The new report provides detailed data on consumer digital behaviors, such as device and app usage, in-app purchases, account-level media consumption, and app-specific activities. The insights illustrate just how critical it is that organizations access this type of audience data in order to guide organizational decision-making and consumer outreach strategies.



Measure Protocol's MobileLife Report

"Brands should be relying heavily on consumer behavioral data to guide actions, but their ability to access this data has become increasingly difficult," said Owen Hanks, CEO and co-founder of Measure Protocol. "New restrictions and privacy protocols on mobile phones and apps, plus consumers' reluctance or lack of trust to share information, are creating new challenges. That's why it is so important to find an ecosystem that builds trust and encourages sharing of this vital behavioral information."

The new report uses data collected from U.S. adults from a period starting in February to April 2021 via Measure's Retro solution, which provides access to consumer based behavioral data. It encourages greater sharing by not only fairly rewarding consumers for completing data sharing tasks on their mobile phones, but also by providing a fully permissioned, transparent and user-friendly environment.

Going beyond traditional metrics such as downloads and installs; the report focuses on actual user engagement including things such as: active time spent per app on a weekly basis; specific Amazon purchases; and Netflix content watched. Some key findings include:

TikTok defines a new standard for engagement and is challenging established apps in several categories. Those who use TikTok (61% of respondents) spend an average of 10.5 hours per week on the app, far outpacing any other apps such as YouTube (6.89 hours) and SnapChat (2.97 hours).

The top three apps overall for 18–25-year-olds are Messages, Snapchat, and Discord. As users take increasing control over app notifications on their phones, Discord leads the pack with an average 165 notifications per week, versus its runner ups Instagram (144) and Snapchat (139).

In the dining app space, DoorDash is actively used by the highest percentage of 18–25-year-old users (16%) for the most amount of time per week (37 minutes), above UberEats (19 minutes) and GrubHub (14 minutes).

In a period of five and a half months, 650 individuals purchased more than 26,000 items from Amazon, with about 22,000 of these items being unique. This speaks to the long tail and breadth of products sold by Amazon.

The MobileLife report highlights additional key findings via Retro and demonstrates the opportunity for more insights. The report's underlying data, specific analysis and dashboards are available to brands, researchers and publishers. Data is regularly updated as members continually share new activities and behaviors.



Access the complete report here: https://measureprotocol.com/insights/mobilelife-report

