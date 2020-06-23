Measured Helps Marketers Understand Media Contribution with New Incrementality Calculator

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured , the most trusted technology for independent media incrementality measurement, today announced the availability of a free Incrementality Calculator for marketers to understand the potential impact of shifting advertising budgets across online and offline media channels.

"Especially during an ongoing global crisis with far-reaching impact on consumer behaviors, marketers need reliable insights for planning investments and forecasting results," said Measured CEO and co-founder Trevor Testwuide. "Measured helps brands understand media incrementality to inform smarter cross-channel media investment decisions."

Measured empowers its customers to focus on the media channels and tactics that drive customer acquisition based on incremental metrics. The Measured platform handles data management and continuous data-quality validation to inform accurate and trusted measurement across dozens of platforms and channels, including OTT, Facebook, Snap, TikTok, YouTube, direct mail, retargeting, search, display, email, TV, and affiliate. The new Incrementality Calculator allows brands to experiment with different values to determine what combination of budget allocation will be most cost effective.

Brands can input media spend and platform-reported last-touch metrics for Facebook, Search and YouTube into the calculator to observe how their current portfolio view would change if incrementality were applied. The tool was designed to educate users by comparing their last-touch publisher-reported metrics to incremental metrics. The output delivers an incrementality score and suggested action based on the inputs.

Measured has found strong demand with both direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel marketers looking to grow their direct customer engagement, whether via online or retail. Brands such as Udemy, TechStyle, Drizly, Calvin Klein, Faherty Brand, Lulus and ButcherBox have partnered with Measured to get smarter about media incrementality and cross-channel media investment decisions. Measured was also recently awarded the 2020 "Best Measurement or Analytics Company" by The AdExchanger Awards, which celebrate the future of advertising and marketing.

"Measured has been the most valuable marketing technology partnership we've added in 2020," said Daniel Pahl, vice president of media and acquisition at TechStyle Fashion Group . "We now have a trusted comprehensive cross-channel attribution solution, lining up media investment decisions to incremental metrics."

The Incrementality Calculator is available on the Measured website at https://www.measured.com/incrementality-calculator . Visitors can also request a demo of Measured's more robust data collection and cross-channel attribution capabilities.

About Measured

Measured helps inform the incrementality of paid media for acquisition marketers to drive cross-channel investment decisions. Its approach is rooted in innovative, always-on A/B experimentation, proven to be the most effective and accurate methodology for determining incremental contribution. Incrementality drives Measured's cross-channel attribution and decisioning platform. Measured is based in Santa Monica and maintains offices in New York, Boston and India. For more information, visit www.measured.com .

SOURCE Measured

Related Links

http://www.measured.com

