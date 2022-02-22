Measured Insurance selects Relativity6 for its NAICS prediction technology

Measured Insurance has selected Relativity6 platform to provide predictions related to industry classifications Tweet this

Alan Ringvald, President and CEO at Relativity 6 commented: "Measured is the perfect partner for us due to their understanding of the value that AI powered industry classification can bring to an organization at scale. We very excited to work hand-in-hand with such an innovative company as Measured."

As technographic company data continues to prove its value in industries across the global economy, Relativity6 and Measured are thrilled to partner to bring better and more innovative solutions to their customers.

ABOUT MEASURED ANALYTICS AND INSURANCE

Measured Insurance provides an analytics-based approach to cyber insurance, specifically quantifying specific exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured Insurance is bridging the gap between technology and insurance by using AI-powered analytics that tracks individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products. Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client–clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help if ever needed. For more information, visit www.Measuredinsurance.com.

About Relativity6

Relativity6 is a software company out of MIT that helps organizations better classify businesses through AI and natural language processing. For more information, please visit www.relativity6.com.

Media contact

Measured Insurance Media contact:

Luis Marte

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Relativity6 Media Contact

Jonathan Ringvald

Chief Product Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Relativity6

Related Links

http://www.relativity6.com

