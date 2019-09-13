MeasuredRisk's CEO Tom Albert Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Albert, Founder & CEO of MeasuredRisk, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Tom Albert was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Tom Albert, Founder & CEO of MeasuredRisk

"We are honored to welcome Tom Albert into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Tom has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Tom will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Tom will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am truly honored to have been accepted as a member of the prestigious Forbes Technology Council," said Albert. "Leveraging the strategic insight and business potential within Forbes' Technology Council will provide significant growth opportunities for MeasuredRisk. We are very excited to contribute to the community and further build this profound partnership over the coming years."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT MEASUREDRISK

MeasuredRisk enables leaders to see and anticipate risk. Our patent-pending AI software platform is built to determine the potential for risk and to identify the conditions that drive potential, in real-time.

MeasuredRisk brings together world-class experts from across AI, cybersecurity, healthcare, geopolitics, human factors analysis and intelligence. This collaborative approach is key to helping organizations mitigate impending risk, and more effectively absorb and nimbly respond to the impact of unavoidable risk.



For more information about MeasuredRisk, measuredrisk.com. For press inquiries, please send requests to 222168@email4pr.com.

Media contact:

Andrew McDermott

888-556-5111

SOURCE MeasuredRisk