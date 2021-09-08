Meat District Launches "Shaq" Burgers in Retail Stores Nationwide

"We worked closely with Shaquille to create a product that would wow fans and we are both really proud of the 'Shaq' burger!," said Meat District's COO Zack Levenson. "We developed a perfect blend of Angus Beef Brisket, Short Rib, and Chuck in 8 oz patties for a larger than life, slam dunk burger."

With 10 flavorsome varieties including the O.G., Steak House, Pitmaster and Tailgater, Meat District offers the perfect burger for every kind of burger lover. Made with the highest quality cuts of Angus Brisket, Short Rib, Tri-Tip and Chuck, Meat District burgers are a cut above the rest in the meat aisle.

"I'm always looking to partner with brands I feel passionate about and am truly excited about the launch of my Meat District 'Shaq' burger," said O'Neal. Meat District delivers on its promise of providing the highest quality ingredients and best flavors."

The 15-time All-Star and sports analyst joins Meat District in its third year of dominating the meat category. Since its inception in April 2019, Meat District has rapidly grown its original line of gourmet burgers to include premium tri tip, pork tenderloin, sausage, and so much more. Meat District positions itself as the one-stop-shop for all things meat and the perfect addition to watching the game at home, backyard cookouts, and so much more.

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, owns the Shaquille O'Neal brand in partnership with Shaquille O'Neal.

To find Shaquille's Meat District burger nearby, visit the product locator on EatMeatDistrict.com.

About Meat District

Meat District offers butcher-crafted, premium burgers, party wings, tri-tip, sausages, and more. With chef-inspired recipes and premium ingredients, Meat District unlocks more flavorful choices when it comes to your favorite meats. Produced and packaged locally in Los Angeles, Meat District promises all the quality and flavor without hormones or antibiotics. Meat District products can be found at all major retailers and club stores and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis and online at Buy.EatMeatDistrict.com and follow Meat District on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athlete-turned-businessman, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is open in Glendale, CA and additional locations will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

Follow Shaquille O'Neal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR – Meat District

[email protected]

(310) 395-5050

Michelle Ciciyasvili

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) - Shaquille O'Neal

[email protected]

646-380-5836

SOURCE Meat District

Related Links

https://eatmeatdistrict.com

