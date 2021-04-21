Meat Market to grow by USD 190.29 Billion and accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 4% during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the meat market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Pork is the leading segment in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%.

Who are the top players in the market?

BRF Global, Cargill Inc., Clemens Food Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS USA Food Co., NH Foods Ltd., Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., and WH Group are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by new product launches. However, increasing livestock disease outbreaks will challenge growth.

How big is the APAC market?

33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BRF Global, Cargill Inc., Clemens Food Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS USA Food Co., NH Foods Ltd., Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., and WH Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing livestock disease outbreaks is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this meat market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Meat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Meat Market is segmented as below:

Product

o Pork

o Poultry

o Beef

o Others

o Pork o Poultry o Beef o Others Type

o Processed

o Fresh

o Processed o Fresh Geography

o Europe

o APAC

o North America

o South America

o The Middle East and Africa

Meat Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The meat market report covers the following areas:

Meat Market Size

Meat Market Trends

Meat Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing investments and focuses on expanding production capabilities as one of the prime reasons driving the meat market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Meat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist meat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the meat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the meat market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meat market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Pork - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Processed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fresh - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

and - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BRF Global

Cargill Inc.

Clemens Food Group

Conagra Brands Inc.

Hormel Foods Corp.

JBS USA Food Co.

Food Co. NH Foods Ltd.

Sysco Corp.

Tyson Foods Inc.

WH Group Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

