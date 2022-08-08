Meat Packaging Market records a Y-O-Y growth of 5.53%, APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth - Technavio

Based on segmentation by Material, which is the leading segment in the market?

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore Inc., Cascades Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., EasyPak LLC, Faerch AS, Mondi plc, Omori Europe B.V., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Uniflex, Viscofan SA, and Winpak Ltd. are some of the major market vendors. Request Free Sample Report.

The rising adoption of retail-ready meat packaging, the growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging, and growing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the environmental effect of plastic packaging is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this meat packaging market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into various company product offerings.

Meat Packaging Market Segmentation

Material

Flexible Packaging



Rigid Packaging

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Meat Packaging Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The meat packaging market report covers the following areas:

Meat Packaging Market Size

Meat Packaging Market Trends

Meat Packaging Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for plastic films in meat packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the Meat Packaging Market growth during the next few years.

Meat Packaging Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist meat packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the meat packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the meat packaging market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meat packaging market vendors

Meat Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.53 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore Inc., Cascades Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., EasyPak LLC, Faerch AS, Mondi plc, Omori Europe B.V., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Uniflex, Viscofan SA, and Winpak Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Flexible packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Flexible packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Rigid packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rigid packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart of Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 89: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 92: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Amerplast Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Amerplast Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Amerplast Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Amerplast Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 97: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cascades Inc.

Exhibit 102: Cascades Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Cascades Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Cascades Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Cascades Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Crown Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 106: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Faerch AS

Exhibit 110: Faerch AS - Overview



Exhibit 111: Faerch AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Faerch AS - Key offerings

10.9 Mondi plc

Exhibit 113: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 116: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Mondi plc - Segment focus

10.10 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 118: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Smurfit Kappa Group

Exhibit 123: Smurfit Kappa Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: Smurfit Kappa Group - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key news



Exhibit 126: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Smurfit Kappa Group - Segment focus

10.12 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 128: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

