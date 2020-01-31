Meat Processing Equipment Market Worth $9.7 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Meat Processing Equipment Market by Type (Cutting, Blending, Tenderizing, Filling, Slicing, Grinding, Smoking), Product Type (Fresh Processed, Raw Cooked, Precooked, Raw Fermented, Cured), Meat Type, Mode of Operation, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Meat Processing Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2019 to USD 9.7 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the meat processing equipment market include the growing consumption of processed meat products, premiumization in meat products, and rising food safety concerns among consumers.

The massaging equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The meat processing equipment market is segmented, on the basis of type, into cutting, blending, tenderizing, filling, slicing, grinding, smoking, massaging, and other types (injectors, emulsifiers, and ice flakers).The massaging equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this equipment has been increasingly used to process both sensitive and less-sensitive meat portion without changing its texture and size, resulting in improved meat products.

The fresh processed meat segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the meat processing equipment market during the forecast period.

The meat processing equipment market is segmented, on the basis of product type, into fresh processed meat, raw cooked meat, precooked meat, raw fermented sausage, cured meat, dried meat, and other product types (sun drying, mincing, and grinding) The fresh processed meat segment is projected to be a leading segment in the meat processing equipment market due to increased consumer preference for fresh processed meat. Some of the fresh meat products preferred by consumers include sausages, patties, and kebabs.

The market for processed pork is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The meat processing equipment market is segmented, on the basis of meat type, into processed beef, processed pork, processed mutton, and other processed meat types (the meat of horses, rabbits, camels, and yaks). The processed pork segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for pork due to its high protein, amino acid, and vitamin content. Furthermore, lower prices of processed pork, in comparison with processed beef, are also driving the market.

The North American region is projected to account for the largest market share in the meat processing equipment market during the forecast period.

The North American region is projected to account for the largest market share in the meat processing equipment market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to owing to the largest concentration of meat processors, equipment manufacturers, and distributors involved in the meat processing equipment market. Furthermore, the shortage of labor in this region and the availability of varied equipment are other factors driving this market. Owing to a higher demand for processed meat, many beef processors are present in the region, which has also contributed to its market growth.

The prominent vendors in the meat processing equipment market include GEA Group (Germany), JBT Corporation (US), Marel (Iceland), Illinois Tool Works (US), The Middleby Corporation (US), Bettcher Industries (US), Equipamientos Carnicos (US), Biro Manufacturing (US), Braher (Spain), RZPO (Russia), Bizerba (Germany), Riopel Industries (Germany), Minerva Omega Group (Italy), Risco (Italy), Millard Manufacturing Corporation (US), Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation (US), Gee Gee Foods & Packaging (India), PSS Svidnik (Presovsky), Ross Industries (US), and Metalbud Nowicki (Poland).

