Meat Snacks Market to Record USD 4.14 Bn Growth | Over 8% CAGR Projection Through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key takeaways from meat snacks market study

Meat snacks market size to increase by USD 4.14 billion at over 8% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

7.34% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

48% market growth to originate in Europe during the forecast period

Jerkies segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include Ayoba Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc ., and others

Meat Snacks Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The meat snacks market is driven by new product launches. Vendors in the market are focusing on successful product launches as such developments help them increase revenue flow and expand the customer base. For instance, in September 2021, Veroni launched new meat and fruit snacks line inspired by the traditional Italian 'Merenda'. Similarly, In January 2021, Ember snacks launched three new flavors of meat snacks made using meat sourced from British farms and cured using a traditional charcuterie process. The launch of such innovative products is also helping vendors to increase their market share and gain an edge over their competitors. Many such developments among vendors are expected to fuel the growth of the global meat snacks market during the forecast period.

"Although the increasing demand for protein-rich snacks and increase in the entry of online distribution channels will further boost the market growth, increasing popularity of vegan diet might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The meat snacks market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the meat snacks market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the meat snacks market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the meat snacks market?

Meat Snacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.34 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 48% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, China, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ayoba Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Link Snacks Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Smith Snacks Ltd., The Hershey Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Wynnchurch Capital L.P. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Scope Table:

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing… View our meat snacks market snapshot to unlock TOC

