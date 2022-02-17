Mecanica Acquires Collision Engineering Associates of Arizona: Expands Services to Southwest US

OXNARD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecanica Scientific Services Corporation (Mecanica), announced its acquisition of Collision Engineering Associates Inc., (CEA) of Mesa, Arizona, on February 16, 2022, thus expanding Mecanica's range of specialization, regions served, and its client base. Mecanica, an engineering and scientific analysis firm, specializes in heavy trucks, accident reconstruction, and event data recorders. CEA, a 27-year-old company, specializes in accident reconstruction, expert testimony, and investigations for a variety of vehicles including automobiles, motorcycles, and heavy trucks in Arizona and the Southwest region of the US. Through its acquisition, and by retaining CEA's Mesa, AZ office, Mecanica emerged as a leading service provider in accident reconstruction, heavy truck event data recorder analysis in the Western and Southwest states.

"We welcome the Collision Engineering Associates, Inc.'s illustrious team, including Wes Grimes, former President of CEA to serve as our Director of Forensics, and Jonathan Balasa, Charles Dickerson, Ann Grimes, and Tara Lee, to join Mecanica in continuing to deliver vanguard technical expertise and service to our clients," states John C. Steiner, CEO of Mecanica. "With this growth, we expect to provide our clients better service by being closer to where they need us."

"CEA clients will continue receiving superb care to which they have become accustomed, with seamless integration, as many of the same personnel are remaining in place. Also, the Mesa, AZ office will remain open to serve our longstanding clients" assures Wes Grimes.

With this acquisition, Mecanica now serves clients in 13 states, Canada and Mexico. "Our newly expanded team of highly trained scientists and engineers have worked in the law enforcement, private industry, and public sector, and bring a convergence of perspectives and values that inform the science and sensibilities of our work" observes John Grindey, COO of Mecanica.

With its headquarters in Oxnard, CA and offices in Elk Grove, CA, San Diego, CA, McMinville, OR, as well as its subsidiary, Mecánica Científicos de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. with operations in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico, Mecanica has grown since its inception in 2014 from a staff of three to twenty-nine employees. Mecanica has expanded its client base to include public and private entities throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

