Mecanica Presents the Transport Canada Commercial Bus Heavy Vehicle Event Data Recorder Feasibility Study

OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the aegis of Transport Canada, Mecanica Scientific Services Corporation (Mecanica), published the Commercial Bus Heavy Vehicle Event Data Recorder Feasibility Study it recently completed in 2020 on a dedicated website, https://www.transcanadahvedr.ca . Transport Canada, based in Ontario, Canada, is the federal agency which is responsible for transportation policy and programs throughout Canada, relating to safe, secure and environmentally sound transportation. Mecanica is an Oxnard, California based scientific and engineering consulting firm that specializes in event data recorders and accident reconstruction related to vehicle crashes and fatalities. The feasibility study examines implications for developing a commercial passenger bus event data recorder (EDR) standard, focusing on the feasibility of equipping heavy vehicle event data recorders (HVEDRs) in motorcoaches, buses and school buses. This could improve accident rates, driver safety and training, and crash analysis while the data made available to transportation safety authorities can identify highway/infrastructure design issues and vehicle or system issues, as well as refine national crash and emergency response databases.

"We are honored and enthused to provide our services to help Transport Canada achieve more secure roadways and transportation policies in Canada for its citizens," states John Steiner, CEO / Principal Scientist of Mecanica. "Our team of highly trained scientists and engineers have worked in the academy, law enforcement, public sector and private industry and bring a convergence of perspectives and values that inform the science and sensibilities of our work, particularly related to assignments for corporate and governmental clients," observes John Grindey, COO / Crash Reconstruction Expert of Mecanica.

Mecanica also operates a subsidiary, MecanicaTech, established in 2014, which provides training to clients and industry personnel. MecanicaTech offers professional continuing education in numerous engineering disciplines. The training center also addresses technical topics, which include electronics assembly and rework, on-highway and off-highway vehicle systems, as well as the aerospace industry.

With its headquarters in Oxnard, CA and offices in Elk Grove, CA, San Diego, CA, McMinville, OR, as well as its subsidiary, Mecánica Científicos de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. with operations in Mexico City, Mexico, Mecanica has grown since its inception in 2014 from a staff of three to twenty-four employees. Mecanica has expanded its client base to include public and private entities throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

