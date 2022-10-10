Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing Services Market In India is set to grow by USD 2.01 Bn from 2021 to 2026, Risk minimization through outsourcing to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India by End-user (Commercial, Government, and Residential) and Service (Consulting and engineering, Maintenance and support, and System integration) - Forecast and Analysis 2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.01 bn during 2021-2026? Request Free Sample Report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AEMS ENGINEERS, ATOM MEP ENGINEERS PVT LTD, Blue Star Ltd, BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., ELCON INFRASTRUCTURE, KK TECHNOCRATS PVT LTD, Mani Engineers Pune, MECELP Project Pvt. Ltd., MEP Engineering Inc., PillarPlus Pvt. Ltd., Sense Projects Pvt. Ltd., Vaya MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Voltas Ltd, WSP Global Inc., and INI Infrastructure and Engineering are some of the major market participants.

Risk minimization through outsourcing, growth in the real estate sector, and maximizing profits in facility operations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, limited differentiation in services is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. Buy Sample Report.

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India Segmentation

End-user

Commercial



Government



Residential

Service

Consulting And Engineering



Maintenance And Support



System Integration

To uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies in Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing Services Market In India: Download Free Sample Now.

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India report covers the following areas:

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market Size in India

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market Trends in India

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market Industry Analysis in India

This study identifies the evolving nature of service contracts as one of the prime reasons driving the Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India during the next few years.

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India vendors

Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing Services Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.57 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEMS ENGINEERS, ATOM MEP ENGINEERS PVT LTD, Blue Star Ltd, BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., ELCON INFRASTRUCTURE, KK TECHNOCRATS PVT LTD, Mani Engineers Pune, MECELP Project Pvt. Ltd., Meinhardt Group, MEP Engineering Inc., PillarPlus Pvt. Ltd., Sense Projects Pvt. Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd, Vaya MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Vee Technologies Pvt. Ltd., VK Building Services Pvt. Ltd., Voltas Ltd, WSP Global Inc., and INI Infrastructure and Engineering Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

