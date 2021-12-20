Mechanical Seals Market Size to Grow by USD 1.09 Bn | A.W. Chesterton Co. and Aesseal Plc Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The mechanical seals market size is expected to grow by USD 1.09 bn from 2020 to 2025. The market will post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.97%

Some Key Vendors and Their Offerings

A.W. Chesterton Co. - The company offers mechanical seals for pumps, agitators, mixers, and others.

The company offers mechanical seals for pumps, agitators, mixers, and others. Aesseal Plc - The company offers mechanical seals such as gas seals and cartridge mechanical seals.

The company offers mechanical seals such as gas seals and cartridge mechanical seals. Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of mechanical seals such as bellow seals paper and pulp seals mixer and agitator seals.

The company offers a wide range of mechanical seals such as bellow seals paper and pulp seals mixer and agitator seals. EnPro Industries Inc. - The company offers mechanical seals such as component seals, cartridge seals, and others.

The company offers mechanical seals such as component seals, cartridge seals, and others. Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems - The company offers a wide range of mechanical seals such as single and dual cartridges, split seals, edge welded metal bellows, slurry, gas, mixer, and more.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the mechanical seals market has been classified into five segments, namely oil and gas, general industries, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, water and wastewater treatment, and others.

The oil and gas segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the mechanical seals market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and 51% of the growth will originate from APAC.

the growth will originate from APAC. China , Japan , and India are the key countries for the mechanical seals market in APAC.

are the key countries for the mechanical seals market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America .

Are you looking for more information related to the contribution of each segment of the mechanical seals market, View a Free Sample Report Now

Notes:

The mechanical seals market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including A.W. Chesterton Co., Aesseal Plc, Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, Leak-Pack Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra SPA, and Smiths Group Plc

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Machined Seals Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The machined seals market has the potential to grow by USD 333.10 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.12%. Download Free Sample Report

The machined seals market has the potential to grow by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.12%. Gasket and Seals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The gasket and seals market size is expected to grow by USD 18.36 billion and record a CAGR of 5.58% from 2020 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

Mechanical Seals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., Aesseal Plc, Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, Leak-Pack Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra SPA, and Smiths Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio