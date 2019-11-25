Mechanics For United Airlines Regional Carrier ExpressJet Set To Picket

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanics at ExpressJet, a regional carrier for United Airlines, begin informational picketing at the company's locations throughout the country on Tuesday, November 26. They want the public to know that after ten years of concessions they are no longer waiting for the airline to do the right thing, and it could cause the company's service to suffer because more and more of them are quitting every day.

There is a known shortage of aviation mechanics. These dedicated professionals have stayed loyal to ExpressJet through thick and thin, but no more. The company is trying to take their retirement and use that to fund a paltry wage increase that leaves them thousands of dollars behind their peers in the regional industry. With no future talks scheduled many given up and are moving on. ExpressJet customers deserve to know the truth.

WHAT: ExpressJet Mechanics Informational Picket



WHEN: 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM



WHERE: Newark Liberty International Airport

3 Brewster Road

Newark, NJ 07115



WHO: ExpressJet mechanics and their supporters.

Contact:

Bob Luciano

(609) 709-1091

rpluciano@comcast.net

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

