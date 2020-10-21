Med-X, Inc. Engages US Capital Global as Strategic Advisor for $10MM Capital Formation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Med-X is an innovator in developing all-natural, eco-friendly alternatives to products containing poisonous chemicals and harmful pharmaceuticals, often used in pest control, pain management, and agriculture. Med-X sells its products through leading international pest control distributors and applicators, as well as directly to American homes through partnerships with major retail and healthcare distributors.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Med-X CEO, Dr. David Toomey, states: "Over the last three years, the Nature-Cide and Thermal-Aid divisions of Med-X have continued to grow at a strong pace, now making it necessary to access large-scale capital to sustain inventory growth needs, pursue targeted acquisitions, and advance and expand the company's international footprint. By securing more expansive financing, we are establishing the foundations for Med-X to potentially go public and be listed on a national stock exchange, thereby pursuing our goal of expanding Med-X into a global player with strong international market reach."

"We are very excited to begin working with Dr. Toomey and his experienced team at Med-X," said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. "The distribution relationships of Med-X's product divisions are one of the key drivers for Med-X's revenue growth, and these strong partnerships have emerged out of the tremendous need for innovative green solutions across multiple verticals. We look forward to supporting Med-X's continued growth as the company's strategic advisor for this $10 million capital formation."

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.comTo learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at [email protected] or call +1 415-889-1010.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed in February 2014 to support the fast-paced environmentally friendly green scene products and services sectors, with its Nature-Cide, Thermal-Aid and Malibu Brands divisions as well as the emerging hemp and cannabis industry through such activities as compound identification and extraction of the identified cannabidiol (CBD) compounds for the present medical industry demand. The company's digital magazine, The Marijuana Times, publishes high quality media content for the medical cannabis community to potentially generate revenue from advertisers as well as sell industry related merchandise to consumers.

For more information regarding Med-X, Inc., please visit www.medx-rx.com, email [email protected] or call 818-349-2870.

