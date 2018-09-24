Med-X, Inc.'s Thermal-Aid Products Win Three 2018 National Parenting Publications Awards Joining an Exclusive List of Standout Products for the Whole Family

"We are honored that all three of our Thermal-Aid product lines have received recognition as winners of the prestigious NAPPA awards," said Matthew Mills, developer of Thermal-Aid. "We have worked hard to create a product that not only helps relieve pain and inflammation naturally – but one that puts a smile on someone's face."

Thermal-Aid heating/cooling packs and the Thermal-Aid Zoo line act as an all-natural relief treatment for multiple pain aliments. Users can buy the products in various sizes and shapes to correspond with the specific body parts that are affected. The packs are made of 100% natural cotton on the outside, and specifically engineered corn on the inside. Unlike most packs, the unique design enables the user to spot wash them as frequently as needed. The engineered corn eliminates any potential fungi or smell that most heating/cooling packs develop. The clinically proven packs can be both heated and cooled, allowing for the treatment of any sport injury. Thermal-Aid makes various sizes including a small, medium and large sectional pad, small pillow shape, tube shape and eye mask shape intended for migraine headache pain.

About Thermal-Aid

Thermal-Aid is a division of Med-X, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Shore Holdings, Inc. based in Canoga Park, CA. The company focuses on providing natural and safe solutions to ailments and household needs that were most commonly treated with synthetic chemicals. The Thermal-Aid product lines are available online and at leading retailers throughout the country. For more information, visit: https://thermalaidproducts.com/

About NAPPA

Integrity and honesty are at the core of what NAPPA stands for. For over 28 years, the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) has been ensuring that parents purchase the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families. NAPPA's team of independent judges, along with parent and child testers, select the best baby gear, toys, apps, games, books, music, and other family must-haves to be award winners through year-round product testing. For more information, visit www.nappaawards.com

ABOUT MED-X

Med-X, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed in February 2014 which, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Shore Holdings, Inc., produces various products, such as the all-natural Nature-Cide pest control products that have evolved from its Nature-Cide Pest Management Service division. Pacific Shore Holdings, Inc. is also known for its patented and clinically proven Thermal-Aid hot and cold pain management modality products, which also include the Thermal-Aid Zoo and the Thermal-Aid Headache Relief System. Med-X, Inc. also supports the fast-paced, emerging cannabis industry through the company's digital magazine, The Marijuana Times, which publishes high-quality media content for the business, medical and legislative cannabis communities to generate revenue from advertisers, as well as sell industry related merchandise to consumers. The company has been involved in product development for a number of years and once the federal government allows, is ready to bring various non-psychoactive cannabidiol products to the pain management markets, as well as supplying its products to agricultural and ancillary services industries through its Nature-Cide Integrated Pest Management service division. For more information regarding Med-X, Inc. and its divisions, please visit www.medx-rx.com, www.pac-sh.com, Nature-Cide®, Thermal-Aid ® therapy packs, Thermal-Aid Zoo, Thermal-Aid Headache Relief System, Nature-Cide Cannabis Division, The Marijuana Times; email info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870.

No Offer or Solicitation Securities

This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Med-X, Inc. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

There may be statements in this communication that are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Med-X, Inc. or the combined company's future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, capital expenditures or debt levels are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" or terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Med-X, Inc. cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Med-X, Inc.'s control, that could cause Med-X, Inc. or the combined company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. To learn more about the risk factors, please review Med-X, Inc.'s Regulation A+ offering circular. Contact Information: Med-X, Inc. 8236 Remmet Ave, Canoga Park, California 91304, (818) 349-2870.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Tracey Rosen

818-223-9046 x 102 or 800-321-4928

tracey@productivitypr.com

SOURCE Med-X, Inc.

