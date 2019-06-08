Medal of Honor Foundation Honors Chicago-based Crown Family

CHICAGO, June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 20 of the 70 living Medal of Honor Recipients attending, the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation presented its Distinguished Service Award to the Crown Family at the Salute to the Medal of Honor Gala last night at the Union League Club here. The gala was sponsored by General Dynamics.

"It's a great honor for us to be recognized by the Medal of Honor Foundation," said Jim Crown. "As we commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, we are proud to be citizens of this country, and glad to recognize and support the brave men and women who have served in our armed forces. It is both thrilling and humbling to be recognized by a group of people who literally embody the sacrifice, patriotism, and courage that make our nation so great."

The Foundation's Distinguished Service Award is presented to extraordinary Americans who exemplify exceptional leadership and selfless service, and by their example, inspire others to selflessly give their time and talent to the community and nation.

Henry Crown and his two brothers Irving and Sol created Material Service in 1919 which merged with General Dynamics in 1959. The Crown Family is actively involved in civic and philanthropic activities.

"The Crown Family is a wonderful example for all of us about giving to our community and nation," said Karl R. Horst, Foundation president and CEO. "The Crowns are a great Chicago family and we're proud to present them with our Distinguished Service Award."

Nearly 300 people attended the Salute to the Medal of Honor Gala. During the Gala, Illinois state Senator Bill Brady presented a proclamation welcoming the Medal of Honor Recipients and declaring June 7 Medal of Honor Day in Chicago. While here, the Medal of Honor Recipients visited students and veterans' groups. They will participate in Military Appreciation Day at Arlington Park and an on-field celebration at Wrigley Field.

"Having the Medal of Honor Recipients here to recognize the Crown Family is wonderful for the city of Chicago," said John Glotzbach, Chicago-based director of the Foundation Board. "The strong history Illinois has with the Medal of Honor includes 106 Recipients and two of the living Recipients currently reside in Illinois."

