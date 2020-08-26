Medal of Honor Recipient Ronald E. Rosser Passes Away at 90

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society regretfully announces that Ronald E. Rosser, Medal of Honor recipient, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Bumpus Mills, TN, at the age of 90.

As a corporal in the U.S. Army on January 12, 1952, Rosser's platoon was ordered to take a hill on the outskirts of Ponggilli, Korea. Rosser led a charge up a heavily defended hill, through heavy enemy fire that was pinning down the advance of his unit. Halfway up, he realized he was alone, but kept going. He took out enemy placements as he advanced, before exhausting his ammunition, which necessitated a trip back down the hill, reversing his steps through the enemy fire. After replenishing his ammunition and grenades, he fought his way up the hill again. After a third time up the hill, his platoon was forced to withdraw under the still-continuous enemy fire. Although wounded from his three trips up the hill as a one-man Army, Rosser helped evacuate two other injured soldiers.

For his valor that day, President Harry S. Truman presented Rosser the Medal of Honor at the White House's Rose Garden on June 27, 1952.

Rosser was born in Columbus, Ohio, on October 24, 1929. He would eventually be the oldest of seventeen children. He joined the Army at age 17 and served three years. He would re-enlist in 1951 after his younger brother Richard was killed in the Korean War. He made a career of the Army and served as a body bearer for the Unknown Soldier of Korea in 1958. After retiring from the Army, he worked as a teacher and in law enforcement.

He is survived by his daughter and numerous other family. Burial arrangements are pending at this time.

There are 68 recipients alive today.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was chartered by Congress in 1958 and consists exclusively of the living recipients of our nation's highest award for bravery in combat, the Medal of Honor. Those who wear this light blue ribbon and Medal around their neck are "recipients" of this prestigious award; they are not "winners." Although it is common to refer to the Medal as the Congressional Medal of Honor, it is simply named the Medal of Honor, although, as stated, the Congress did establish the Society as the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. For more information on the Society, visit www.cmohs.org

