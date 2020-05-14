Medal of Honor Recipient Ronald J. Shurer II Passes Away at 41

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society regretfully announces that Ronald J. Shurer II, Medal of Honor recipient, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Washington, DC, at the age of 41.

Shurer was a Staff Sergeant and Special Force Medic on April 6, 2008, assigned to Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force – Afghanistan, Operational Detachment Alpha 3336 (ODA-3336), 3d Special Forces Group (Airborne), Special Operations Task Force 33, when his unit came under heavy attack on the slopes of the Shok Valley, Nuristan Province, Afghanistan. In the battle that followed, Shurer repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire, including snipers and grenades, to retrieve and treat wounded comrades. He then devised a method using nylon netting for lowering the wounded down the steep sides of the valley to a medical evacuation point. At times using his own body to shield casualties from debris and enemy fire, Shurer oversaw the loading of the medical helicopters. He then rejoined the fight and continued to lead the remainder of his unit.

For his valor that day, Shurer was originally presented with the Silver Star. However, upon later review, the Army upgraded that award to the Medal of Honor in a ceremony at the White House on October 1, 2018.

Shurer was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, on December 7, 1978. He graduated from high school in Washington and received his Bachelor's degree from Washington State University. Motivated to join the U.S. Army following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, he was assigned to a medical support command before volunteering for the Special Forces. In his assignment with the 3d Special Forces, Shurer deployed twice to Afghanistan between 2006 and 2008. Following his Army service, Shurer joined the U.S. Secret Service.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and numerous other family. Burial arrangements are pending at this time.

There are 69 recipients alive today.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was chartered by Congress in 1958 and consists exclusively of the living recipients of our nation's highest award for bravery in combat, the Medal of Honor. Those who wear this light blue ribbon and Medal around their neck are "recipients" of this prestigious award; they are not "winners." Although it is common to refer to the Medal as the Congressional Medal of Honor, it is simply named the Medal of Honor, although, as stated, the Congress did establish the Society as the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Contact: John Falkenbury

704-904-0108

[email protected]

SOURCE Congressional Medal of Honor Society