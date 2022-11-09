Medala Simplifies Web3 for Game Developers and Players

Innovative blockchain project Medala aims to accelerate Web3 adoption in the mobile gaming community. Tweet this

The Hyper Games Summit, held in Istanbul, Turkey, is the world's largest B2B event for the mobile casual gaming industry. Medala will be featured alongside leading gaming brands and Web3 innovators such as Ketchapp, CrazyLabs, and AppLovin.

"The goal from the outset has been to help smaller mobile game developers leverage Web3 to improve KPIs like DAU and session length," says Nathan Lehoux, cofounder and COO at Medala Labs. "Simplification is the only way that's going to happen at scale."

Medala is a GameFi platform that helps developers create Web3-enabled experiences for the casual gaming market.

Medala Labs, Inc. is a technology company that builds blockchain protocols and development tools to further expand Medala and other Web3 ecosystems.

For more information about Medala and the Founding Partner Program, please visit https://www.medala.io/ . Future updates can be seen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/medalaprotocol and Telegram at https://t.me/medalaprotocol .

Contact: [email protected]

