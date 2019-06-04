Medallia announces AI-powered innovations to fuel digital transformation

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medallia, Inc. ( www.medallia.com ), the global leader in experience management, announced several new innovations to its Medallia Experience Cloud platform, including new offerings powered by Medallia's Experience Data Platform and Medallia Athena. During Experience, Medallia's premier global customer conference, Medallia also unveiled the launch of Medallia Xchange, an online experience management marketplace focused on driving innovation and value with pre-built apps, components, and integrations.

New Innovations to Medallia Experience Cloud That Extend Leadership in CX

Experience Data Platform (XDP) is a system of record for experience data that combines experience signals from multiple channels and systems to provide a 360o view of every customer's experience. Medallia brings XDP to market with the launch of CX360 Profiles. Each profile provides a full 360º view of every customer's interactions (along with explicit and derived sentiment) to help companies understand every customer's journey and then drive high-impact, personalized actions.

"Mapping every signal to the right customer and connecting the dots along the customer journey is crucial to seeing the experience through the customer's eyes," said Krish Mantripragada, Medallia's Chief Product Officer. "Only when you understand all of their interactions, you can then identify how to better serve customers and transform their experience. Medallia delivers this complete view of the customer journey for every single customer."

Action Intelligence, powered by Medallia Athena—Medallia's artificial intelligence and machine-learning layer—gives companies actionable insights to improve experiences for every single customer. Using deep learning and predictive analytics, Medallia Action Intelligence evaluates every feedback signal and scores it for risk to determine the best course of action for each customer. In addition, it automatically discovers, evaluates and suggests actions, from customer and employee feedback, that are likely to have the biggest impact on the overall customer experience. With Medallia Action Intelligence, now companies can know which actions will matter most to their customers.

Medallia Athena Text Analytics now compares segments, time periods, and other attributes to discover key differences in underlying themes and topics in customer feedback. In addition, Theme Explorer enhancements enable brands to rapidly discover new trends and themes emerging in their feedback. And a newly updated UI makes finding insights and emerging trends easier and intuitive.

Medallia Conversations, which lets in-the-moment conversational engagement happen in mobile messaging, now supports WeChat, and an open messaging API for integration with popular messaging channels. Medallia Conversations' compatibility with fast growing messaging platforms offers companies the ability to have a two-way dialogue with billions of users as their experiences unfold.

Medallia Social, now offers the ability to respond to Facebook and Google reviews directly from within Medallia Experience Cloud. Medallia Social already captures these reviews alongside other feedback signals, but these enhancements make it easier for customers to address feedback faster than ever before.

myMedallia Mobile enables brands to customize the widely adopted Medallia Mobile app with their own unique branding. This helps companies nurture deeper employee engagement and infuse the customer experience into an organization's culture.

Medallia Launches Medallia Xchange

Medallia Xchange is a new online marketplace for experience management apps, components and integrations, purpose-built for specific industry use cases. The solutions found on Xchange will help drive rapid innovation and accelerate time-to-value. Medallia Xchange will also include apps, components, and integrations by third party developers and partners.

'With the Medallia Xchange marketplace, we are helping companies leverage best-in-breed solutions designed for specific industries, roles, and use cases to supercharge their experience management programs," said Sheri Kahn, SVP Product Marketing. "And we will extend Medallia Xchange into our partner ecosystem to provide an even broader set of solutions purpose-built for improving customer and employee experiences."

Medallia will present its vision to shape the future of experience management at the company's Experience 2019 conference in San Diego, CA from June 3 to June 5, 2019.

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

