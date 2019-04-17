Medallia Appoints Rory Cameron as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. (www.medallia.com), the global experience management leader, today announced the appointment of industry professional Rory Cameron as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, reporting to Medallia's President and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Stretch. With more than 20 years of corporate development experience in the software industry, Cameron will accelerate Medallia's growth through new technology partnerships and acquisitions.

"Rory has an extensive background in the cloud M&A field with experience across all business functions and technology sectors in the US, EMEA and APAC," commented Stretch. "Rory has a proven track record for identifying and executing game-changing opportunities, which will be an asset to Medallia's growth as the leading experience management platform for brands across the globe."

"Customers build the best products, employees build the best companies, and together we build the best brands. Experience management is the most important strategic priority for every organization on the planet. I'm thrilled to join Medallia, an unrivaled innovator and the proven market leader," said Cameron.

Prior to joining Medallia, Rory led a team of 300 people across sales, research and development, support, customer success and marketing for the Litmos division of CallidusCloud. Rory also led corporate development and the buildout of the CallidusCloud's renowned sales academy. Prior to joining CallidusCloud, Rory ran divisions for a range of technology companies, including Datapac Ireland, MTL and Bytes Technology Group. Rory is an Angel investor in over 20 companies spanning B2B and B2C technology.

About Medallia

Medallia, the leader in Experience Management cloud technology, ranked #15 in the most recent Forbes Cloud 100 list. Medallia's vision is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia's cloud platform to help them capture customer and employee feedback everywhere they are, understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve business performance. Medallia has offices worldwide, including Silicon Valley, New York, Washington DC, Austin, London, Buenos Aires, Paris, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia and/or its affiliates.

