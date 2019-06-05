Medallia Demonstrates Philanthropic Leadership by Joining Pledge 1% Movement

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. ( www.medallia.com ), the worldwide leader in experience management, announced today it has joined Pledge 1%, the global philanthropy movement that makes giving back to communities a fundamental piece of every business, and is one of the first customer experience management (CEM) companies to join this social impact initiative.

Pledge 1% integrates giving back into the DNA of companies of all sizes, and challenges them to pledge 1 percent of equity, profit, product, and/or employee time to community causes. Aligning with this global network of companies adds to Medallia's long list of employee-led volunteering and fundraising initiatives, and formalizes its commitment to harnessing people and product power for social good.

"Our strong culture that values people is best demonstrated by the way we come together to give back," said Susan Lovegren, Chief People Officer at Medallia. "These shared experiences bring people together to serve the communities in which we live and work, and I believe that giving back together is one of the best team-building opportunities and wellness activities any organization can offer. I am super proud of Medallia's Pledge 1% commitment and look forward to what we will accomplish this year!"

Since the company established its nonprofit social impact group, Medallia.org, in 2017, it has garnered over 10,000 volunteer hours; fundraised more than $100,000 worth of nonprofit donations; and contributed nonprofit resources benefiting a diverse range of causes, from LGBTQ+ rights to closing the opportunity divide. Now, Medallia's Pledge 1% focus will be on using employee time to serve diverse local and global communities by investing in processes and policies that make employee volunteerism and fundraising as easy as possible, including a Volunteer-Time-Off and an Employee Resource Groups Gift-Matching Policy. The company also aims to focus its pledge on using Medallia's pioneering CEM product services to help nonprofits transform donor, grantee, beneficiary, volunteer, and employee experiences through the power of feedback.

"Two years ago, a few passionate Medallians and I began this grassroots effort and it fills me with pride to now formally announce Medallia.org as the company's social impact arm, as well as joining the Pledge 1% global movement," said Heather Jin, Global Head of Corporate Social Impact at Medallia. "We have inspirational employees all around the world who founded charities, mentor nonprofits as board members, fundraise for organizations, and donated their skills in transformative ways. I am excited to create opportunities for our employees to make more of these stories as we start our journey with Pledge 1%."

This initiative was first announced at Medallia's Experience 2019 conference in San Diego, CA, which took place from June 3 to June 5, 2019.

For more information on Medallia, please visit www.Medallia.com .

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce and Tides to accelerate their shared vision around integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, product and employee time for their communities, because pledging a small portion of future success can have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it accessible for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit pledge1percent.org .

