Medallia Launches Public Sector Division in McLean, VA

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 24th, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. , the global Customer Experience Management leader, has designated its office in McLean, VA as its Public Sector headquarters. The office is located just outside of Washington D.C and houses 50 Medallia employees and growing. The Medallia Public Sector team is committed to one mission: transforming the citizen-to-government experience .

Last year, Congress introduced the Federal Agency Customer Experience Act , a piece of legislation that aims to simplify the process agencies go through to gather public feedback about their customer service. With Medallia's Experience Cloud™, any government organization can receive real-time feedback from their constituents, helping them to fulfill the mission of serving citizens. Initially, Medallia Public Sector will address citizen experience needs across federal, state and local government organizations in the United States and Canada, including healthcare and education.

"Our dedicated public sector team will enable agencies to better understand the citizen experience across all communications channels and reduce the cost-to-serve while engaging citizens and empowering the government workforce," said Brian Michael, General Manager, Medallia Public Sector. "Our solution for public sector empowers agencies to gather analyze and act on feedback of all kinds."

In support of the Office of Management and Budget's new A-11 guidance on citizen experience improvement efforts, Medallia has developed a packaged solution that provides agencies with dashboards and scorecards out-of-the-box. This solution enables agencies to meet approaching deadlines, while still delivering a solution upon which they can build and scale as their efforts evolve.

Medallia wants to improve government by automatically managing and integrating feedback across organizational silos to provide a unified view of a citizen's experience on a single extensible platform. By providing better visibility into the citizen-to-government experience, government can make better decisions about matters that mean the most to their constituents, and in real time. Medallia's unique platform can assimilate citizen feedback, from simple surveys to complex digital interactions leveraging our advanced machine learning capabilities, to deliver a 360 degree picture of the citizen experience.

"Every day the government impacts the lives of the citizens it serves and at multiple touchpoints," said Leslie Stretch, CEO, Medallia. "Our Medallia Experience Cloud™ makes it easy for citizens to engage with government agencies for effective, high-quality services. Our public sector practice is on a mission to transform the overall citizen-to-government experience improving trust, transparency and service while driving savings in time and cost."

Learn how Medallia Public Sector transformed the experience at the Department of Veterans Affairs here .

About Medallia

Medallia, the leader in Customer Experience Management cloud technology, achieved records across most key operating and financial metrics in the past year. The company was named a leader in the most recent Forrester Wave and ranked #15 in the most recent Forbes Cloud 100 list.

Medallia's vision is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest commercial and government organizations trust Medallia's cloud platform to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is, understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve their performance. Medallia has offices worldwide, including in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington DC, London, Buenos Aires, Paris, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com .

PR Contact:

Sophie Chesters

schesters@medallia.com

SOURCE Medallia, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medallia.com/

