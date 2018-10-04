MedAptus Ranked #1 in KLAS Rankings for Mobile Charge Capture in 2019

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth time in ten years, MedAptus® has been named the Category Leader in the Mobile Charge Capture segment in the "2019 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services" report.

The award recognizes the performance of its CHARGE PRO software product, a charge capture, management and reconciliation that improves financial performance for physicians and hospitals by accurately converting billable services into ICD-10 codes quickly and easily. The company's top-ranking score of 93.3 reflects feedback from customers across measures evaluating vendor performance data and overall satisfaction.

"This is one more indication of our commitment towards providing the very best charge management solutions in healthcare," said Eugene Schneider, MedAptus president and CEO. "Whether it's for professionals, facilities or even infusion coding services, our charge capture, management and reconciliation processes are consistently finding new sources of revenue for our customers. That's extremely important as hospitals and other entities continue to tighten belts in this very challenging healthcare environment."

CHARGE PRO is available on most mobile hardware platforms for busy physicians on-the-go; the solution is also interoperable with all of the leading EHR solutions, including Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH and Allscripts. In addition, the cloud-based software is fully HIPPA compliant.

About MedAptus

MedAptus is a Boston-based healthcare company that is an expert in patient assignment, care collaboration and charge management technology. Founded in 1999, the company has spent the past 19 years streamlining and improving workflows for hospitals and physicians groups by automating and applying rules-based algorithms to improve operational efficiencies, financial performance and the delivery of care. Its ASSIGNCARE suite of software products for physicians, nurses and other care team members automatically and intelligently match the right patients with the right providers, thereby balancing workloads, avoiding costly medical errors, improving provider satisfaction, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.medaptus.com, call 617.896.4000 or follow us on Twitter @MedAptus.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

