MedCerts New Certified Patient Care Technician Program Sets New Standard for Online Healthcare Career Training

DETROIT, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCerts, an education provider of next-generation online career and certification training, launched a Patient Care Technician program adding to their growing list of over 40 programs. It delivers a self-paced online curriculum, comprehensive on-the-job training, and certification exam preparation that meet the National Healthcareer Association's (NHA) standards.

Designed by industry experts, the program features 12 unique eLearning components that keep students engaged, stimulated, and entertained throughout their training. 3D virtual simulations allow students to acquire various, in-depth, techniques by being able to see what they are and how to perform them. Simulations and virtual interactions reinforce skills by allowing participants to practice processes interactively, while the captivating games provide final knowledge checks.

Multisensory eLearning techniques and industry expert-led videos replace the traditional classroom courses while allowing students to still gain the expertise and skills they need. Subjects include: anatomy and physiology, medical law and ethics, medical communications, medical records, patient preparation, medical terminology, safety and compliance, and basic laboratory procedures and tests.

"The product team at MedCerts continuously pushes the standards for e-learning career certification programs, and the content developed as part of this program raises the bar," said Jason Aubrey, MedCerts CEO. "The 3D elements, interactive learning, and gamification give students training that pushes beyond what they would get in most traditional classroom settings."

Just like the previous 18,000 MedCerts students, participants have a team of Student Success Specialists, Advisors, and Coordinators providing support throughout the courses. The MedCerts' Patient Care Technician program includes a 160-hour clinical externship so students gain real-world experience by putting into practice the skills they've learned. Upon completion, participants will meet the training requirements for the Certified Patient Care Technician (CPCT) exam sponsored by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA).

MedCerts is a national online career training and job assistance school. The e-learning school helps students gain entry to new careers by building the knowledge, skills, and experience needed for certification in healthcare, IT, and other emerging in-demand fields. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training. Students receive individualized support with daily progress monitoring and progress reports, exam preparation support, and career services on their path to employment. Since 2009, the company has trained over 18,000 students. For more information, visit: www.medcerts.com

