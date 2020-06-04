MedCore Partners and The National Realty Group (TNRG) Break Ground on Sooner Station at University North Park, a Senior Living Community in Norman, OK

The 8-acre site was purchased from the OU Foundation. Michael Graham, founding partner of MedCore, said of the project, "We are pleased to bring a premium-quality senior living destination to the Norman market. Sooner Station will offer a beautifully-designed residential setting with fully-integrated programs and services for seniors that can tremendously enhance their current lifestyle."

Nationally recognized Integral Senior Living (ISL) will manage Sooner Station. ISL will oversee all programs and services including valet services, fine dining, a bistro and sports bar, other entertainment areas, a salon and spa, multiple activities venues, a state-of-the-art fitness center, club rooms, a theater, a meditation garden, and an interconnected courtyard pool with al fresco dining.

The project is the third senior living development for MedCore Partners and TNRG. The companies previously opened the 80-unit Spring Cypress Assisted Living and Memory Care community in Cypress, Texas in June 2018 and the 190-unit Fountainwood at Lake Houston in Northeast Houston slated to open in November. In the past eighteen months, MedCore and TNRG have also partnered on the acquisition of six operating senior living communities.

Sooner Station is being financed by BOK Financial with LP Equity provided by Tulsa-based ACRON USA. Pi Architects, a leading seniors housing design firm in Austin, Texas, provided architectural and engineering, interior design, and landscape design services for the project. Tulsa-based Cowen Construction is the general contractor.

