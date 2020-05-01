MEDcraze LLC Announces $3 Million Seed Financing to Launch Its New Patient-Driven Medical Technology Platform

ATLANTA, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDcraze LLC, an online platform startup that provides patient information and access to new medical technologies, announced today the completion of a 3 million seed round. This seed financing has been made exclusively by JG Griffeth Investments LLC.

The company will use the proceeds to make key hires and continue to build out additional platform features. Most importantly, it will kickstart advertising efforts and opportunities for medical device, biotech and pharmaceutical companies that have recently launched new products.

MEDcraze LLC

"This capital will be instrumental in helping us scale MEDcraze and will serve our mission of creating awareness of new technologies that address an individual's particular medical circumstance," said Carey Markey, MEDcraze's Founder and CEO. "We are absolutely devoted to providing medical companies a cost-effective method of obtaining mass exposure for their respective technologies. At MEDcraze, we create a win-win. Patients benefit by easily accessing information on newly released products that address their diagnosis and/or surgical procedure and medical companies benefit by getting great exposure of their product offering," added Manny Trujillo MD, Plastic Surgeon and Co-Founder of MEDcraze.

About JG Griffeth Investments LLC

JG Griffeth Investments LLC is a private holding company that specializes primarily in commercial healthcare real estate developments. JG Griffeth Investments has invested in MEDcraze because of the exciting prospects it brings to patient empowerment and to broaden and diversify its investment portfolio.

About MEDcraze LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta GA, MEDcraze is a unique online community built by Patients, Clinicians and Industry. If you have been recently diagnosed, or have an upcoming surgical procedure, you can now obtain access to applicable advancements in medical technology. You can then take this information and have an elevated discussion, based on technology, with your healthcare provider.

For more information, please visit us at www.medcraze.com.

Media Contact, Carey Markey, 678-360-1689, [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Know Your Medical Product Options

Medical Technology Directed Towards Patients

SOURCE MEDcraze LLC

Related Links

https://medcraze.com

