MedCrypt Welcomes Ken Hoyme to Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCrypt Inc. , the leading provider of proactive security solutions for the healthcare space, today announced the addition of Ken Hoyme to its advisory board. Ken brings 40 years of experience in designing regulated, safety-critical secure systems as well as his knowledge of medical device security and regulation. In this role, Ken will advise MedCrypt's strategy and support the company on its path of continual growth as a leading provider of medical device cybersecurity solutions.

"Having seen the importance of security in healthcare and the rapid changes within the industry throughout my career, I'm excited to join an organization that I firmly believe is at the forefront of medical device security, functioning with a high standard of excellence and ethics," said Ken Hoyme, former Sr. Product Security Fellow for Boston Scientific. "The excellent work I've seen from MedCrypt will truly drive change in the industry and I look forward to working with an organization that is pushing for software that will secure critical medical devices."

Ken recently retired from Boston Scientific as a Senior Product Security Fellow, where he established the company-wide product security program, incorporating security requirements across their Quality System. He has been active in many industry initiatives, including:

The co-chair of H-ISAC's Medical Device Security Information Sharing Council (MDSISC)





One of the original co-chairs of AAMI's Device Security Working Group, which produced AAMI TIR57, a report outlining the principles of medical device security and risk management





A member of AAMI's BI&T Editorial Board





A participant in several HSCC JCWG working groups including the development of the Joint Security Plan





A participant and lead for cybersecurity projects with the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC)





A participant in every meeting of the Archimedes Center for Healthcare and Device Security at the University of Michigan





An instigator in the creation of the Center for Medical Device Cybersecurity (CMDC) at the University of Minnesota , and co-instructor for their initial short courses

"MedCrypt is delighted to announce the addition of Ken Hoyme to our advisory board. Ken is a true industry pioneer, having sat at the forefront of some of the biggest cybersecurity organizations within the industry," said Mike Kijewski, CEO of MedCrypt. "We're excited to gain further insights from Ken and benefit from the vast knowledge and innovation he has to offer."

Previously, Ken was a Distinguished Scientist at Adventium Labs performing government-funded research on the intersection of safety and security for cyber-physical systems. He won a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) contract to develop a medical device platform using separation architectures to simplify the implementation of safety and security controls.

Before that, he was a Senior Fellow at Boston Scientific in their Cardiac Rhythm Management division where he led the development of the LATITUDE Remote Patient Management system. This system, released in 2005, incorporates secure protocols between the implant, programmer, home monitor, and web server to maintain safety and privacy.

Prior to Boston Scientific, Ken spent 18 years at Honeywell's Corporate Research lab, where he was a Senior Fellow. He was awarded Honeywell's highest technical recognition for his work on the Boeing 777. Ken has been granted 40 U.S. and 9 International patents and he received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

"Having Ken Hoyme join our advisory board shows MedCrypt's continued commitment to providing safety-focused cybersecurity solutions to medical device manufacturers. We are looking forward to his contribution and leadership to support our mission," added Axel Wirth, MedCrypt's chief security strategist.

Ken joins as an advisor alongside Michael McNeil, who was added to MedCrypt's Board of Directors in 2020. MedCrypt currently provides enhanced security features and services for seven of the top 10 medical device manufacturers as well as startups and mid-sized companies, specifically for medical products by Accuray, Liberate Medical, and RefleXion.

MedCrypt is the first firm to combine cybersecurity technology products with management consulting, decision science, and regulatory strategy that is 100% focused on supporting medical device manufacturers. MedCrypt has raised more than $9.4 million in funding to date with participation from Eniac Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator, and more. For more, please visit www.medcrypt.com.

