Medcura expands Management Team

RIVERDALE, Md., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcura, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, announced today expansion of its senior team to include product development and business development industry veterans, Colleen Nye, Steve Ford and Dave Clark.

Medcura's proven platform and recent expansion into new Corporate headquarters, permits the Company to continue attracting key talent. Chosen for their experience in developing and commercializing complex and innovative products, Colleen, Steve and Dave are joining the Company to help grow and mature its business from a developer and manufacturer of cleared medical devices to becoming a global hemostatic brand (see https://www.medcurainc.com/team.html). This expansion strengthens and complements the Company's Senior Management team, already having domain-relevant financial, regulatory, manufacturing and R&D skillsets. By leveraging recent success in launching new hemostatic and therapeutic products, coupled with the relationships gained from over 25 years of working in healthcare and medical devices, Medcura's now much deeper team is in place to support the growth and success of the Company.

Colleen joins as VP of Product Development, most recently at Centrexion Therapeutics, a Boston-based developer of novel non-opioid therapies for treatment of chronic pain. Steve Ford and Dave Clark, now heading up critical business development roles at Medcura, each have deep experience in the development and launch of disruptive hemostatic products most recently at Biom'up, and previously at Baxter and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

"We're extremely fortunate to add Colleen to our team," said Dr. Matthew Dowling, Chief Scientific Officer at Medcura. "Colleen brings her recent experience in developing therapeutic products to accelerate our implantable surgical and military programs. With her results-oriented style, she is a great fit as we expand our product line from US FDA cleared external products to internal surgical applications. Colleen's roles and accomplishments at Centrexion and Syan Biosciences demonstrate a history of leadership within life science enterprises and highlights her broad experience in all aspects of innovation, from intellectual property protection through to clinical evaluation of lead product candidates. This experience, coupled with her enthusiasm for the development of surgical hemostats, makes her an ideal candidate to entrust our most ambitious program to date."

"Steve and Dave are a great fit for our growing business," said Larry Tiffany, Chief Executive Officer. "They have been instrumental in helping the Company develop a winning strategy for surgical products and are now expanding their role to lead our business development efforts for Vascular Closure. Their recent success in launching a novel hemostat in the US surgical market, is a tribute to their past accomplishments at Baxter, J&J, Medtronic, CR Bard, Ethicon, Allergan and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, where they've repeatedly brought new products to high value markets like interventional cardiology."

The timing of these additions aligns with the Company's plans to commercialize its first topical/external hemostats, while completing pre-clinical development of its first internal implantable products, benefitting from the "Breakthrough status" conferred by the US FDA (see https://www.medcurainc.com/news/medcura-announces-breakthrough-status-designation.html). Leveraging the recent move into new corporate headquarters, Medcura is now poised to support multiple commercial launches from its core platform while being able to manufacture cGMP compliant materials for clinical evaluations (see https://www.medcurainc.com/news/medcura-has-moved-into-a-new-facility.html).

To better understand our growing product line, please visit our new web site at http://www.medcurainc.com.

About the Company

Medcura is a commercial-stage medical device company developing versatile hemostatic products for surgical, medical, and consumer applications. The Company combines the use of safe, inert ingredients with proprietary chemistry across a broad spectrum of clinical applications, with our Breakthrough Device, LifeFoam™, now leading the expansion into internal and surgical procedures.

